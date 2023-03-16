McDonagh (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
McDonagh is still considered day-to-day, which suggests his absence may not last too long. Kevin Gravel should maintain a place in the lineup with McDonagh out.
