McDonagh (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Anaheim, according to Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game.

Coach Andrew Brunette said Tuesday that there hasn't been much progress in McDonagh's recovery. McDonagh, who remains day-to-day, will miss his fifth consecutive contest. He has supplied two assists, six shots on goal, seven hits and 25 blocked shots in 10 games this season. Marc Del Gaizo has been playing during McDonagh's absence.