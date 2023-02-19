McDonagh produced three assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

The veteran defenseman had gone scoreless in nine straight games coming into this one, but McDonagh suddenly erupted for his first multi-point performance of the season. Despite this effort, the 33-year-old still has just one goal and 14 points through 46 games, but his value on the Nashville blue line doesn't come from his offense -- with two more blocked shots Saturday, he is four away from reaching 100 for the 10th time in his 13-year NHL career.