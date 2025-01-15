O'Reilly scored an empty-net goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

O'Reilly has five goals over his last six games despite failing to record a shot in two of those contests. The center is up to 13 tallies, 26 points, 73 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 40 appearances. With a little momentum in a second-line role, O'Reilly represents a decent depth center for fantasy, though historically the bulk of his point production has come in the form of assists.