O'Reilly logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

O'Reilly's 800th career point came against one of his former teams -- he played for Buffalo from 2015-16 to 2017-18. The center achieved his latest milestone in his 1,120th game, and he sits four goals away from 300 in his career. It's been a bit of a down year for the 33-year-old in 2024-25 -- he has 14 goals, 15 assists, 91 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 47 appearances, but he was alright in January with seven points over 12 contests.