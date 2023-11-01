O'Reilly notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

While the Predators lost, they were able to help O'Reilly celebrate his 1,000th game. The center has been a strong contributor at the NHL level with 709 points in his career. He's off to a good start with Nashville, posting four goals, three assists, 20 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in his first nine outings with the team.