O'Reilly scored three goals, including the game-winner on the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

With the score tied 1-1, O'Reilly gave the Predators a lead they wouldn't relinquish with two tallies early in the second period and another in the third for his fifth career NHL hat trick. It's the fifth hattie of O'Reilly's career. He's off to a flying start to his first season with Nashville, racking up seven goals and 11 points through 11 games. He has notched four goals and five points with the man advantage.