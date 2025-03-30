O'Reilly scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Vegas.

O'Reilly gave the Preds a 1-0 lead in the second period on a redirection of a shot on the power play. He also appeared to put his team up 2-1 later that period, but Vegas successfully challenged for goaltender interference. O'Reilly has 17 goals, 27 assists and 131 shots in 70 games this season. That's a huge drop from the 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) and 180 shots he had last season with the Predators. In fact, the goal was his first in 12 games. With his minus-23 rating, O'Reilly is an anchor on many fantasy rosters. There are better options at center.