O'Reilly tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

O'Reilly opened the scoring in the second period, deflecting a Roman Josi shot past David Rittich for his 12th power-play goal of the year, good for third-most in the league. O'Reilly would add an assist on Gustav Nyquist's tally later in the frame. The 32-year-old center now has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in his last 12 contests. Overall, he's up to 18 goals and 42 points through 46 games with Nashville this season.