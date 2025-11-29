O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

O'Reilly's tally at 7:15 of the third period was enough to secure the win. The 34-year-old center has logged back-to-back multi-point efforts. He's had a few bursts of offense this season, but he's had just as many slumps for a team that has struggled with consistency. O'Reilly is at eight goals, 18 points, 40 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances in a top-line role and will continue to be one of Nashville's most important forwards.