O'Reilly recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Chicago.

O'Reilly picked up an assist on Gustav Nyquist's opening tally in the first period before extending Nashville's lead to 2-0 in the third, one-timing a net-front feed from Filip Forsberg on the man advantage. O'Reilly now has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five contests. He's up to 15 goals and 32 points through 38 games this season.