O'Reilly posted two assists with four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 home loss against the Ducks.

O'Reilly had a hand in both of the team's goals, picking up secondary apple on each. One of the assists was on the power play late in the second period. O'Reilly has picked up the pace in November, notching four goals and seven points in six games, matching his total of four goals and seven points across nine games in the month of October. He'll look to keep it going Saturday afternoon against the visiting Blackhawks.