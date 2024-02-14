O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on five shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

O'Reilly struck at 4:04 of the first period for his second straight game with a goal. He's gotten back on track after entering the All-Star break with just two assists over six contests. The 33-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points (20 on the power play), 132 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 53 outings.