O'Reilly provided a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

O'Reilly's goal drought is up to 10 games, but he snapped his stretch of five contests without a point. The center helped out on Steven Stamkos' power-play marker at 12:17 of the second period. While he's started to falter on offense, O'Reilly continues to see steady first-line usage. He's at 11 points, 30 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 19 appearances.