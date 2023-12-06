O'Reilly scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.

O'Reilly tied the game 3-3 in the third period, backhanding a rebound past Arvid Soderblom on the power play, forcing overtime in Nashville's eventual shootout win. It's the second goal and third point for O'Reilly in his last three games. The 32-year-old center now has 12 goals (seven on the power play) and 22 points through 25 contests in his first season with the Predators.