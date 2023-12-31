O'Reilly notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

O'Reilly helped out on a Roman Josi tally in the first period. In the shootout, O'Reilly had the goal that clinched the win for the Predators. The center has put up eight points over his last nine outings while continuing to play on the top line. Overall, he's at 30 points (15 on the power play), 88 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 37 games this season.