O'Reilly scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

O'Reilly has played well since returning from a lower-body injury. He has four goals and four assists over his last eight outings, with all of that action coming in a second-line role and on the first power-play unit. Typically, moving down the lineup doesn't help players, but it's worked for O'Reilly after a sluggish start to the season on the top line. The 33-year-old center is at nine goals, 22 points, 62 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 35 appearances.