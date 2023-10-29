O'Reilly scored two power-play goals Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The first goal was a wrist shot that went under Ilya Samsonov's pad. The second was a tip-in that Samsonov had no chance to get. O'Reilly was playing against the Maple Leafs for the first time since inking the deal with the Predators on July 1. He had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games with the Leafs after arriving in a trade from St. Louis. It was a solid performance from the 32-year-old forward.