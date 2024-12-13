O'Reilly (lower body) is set to return to the lineup Thursday versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
O'Reilly will center the second line in his return, while Steven Stamkos will stay on the top line. O'Reilly was initially labeled week-to-week, but he ended up missing just three games.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Out on week-to-week basis•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores power-play goal•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores goal in OT loss•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches power-play helper•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Adds assist with man advantage•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores on power play•