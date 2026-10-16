O'Reilly scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

O'Reilly continued to provide offensive production for Nashville, finding the back of the net while recording four shots -- he's taken multiple shots in three of his last four games while notching four points (three goals, one assist) in that span. The 35-year-old winger should remain a prominent offensive threat for the Predators while being a regular fixture in the Preds' first line both in even-strength and power-play scenarios.