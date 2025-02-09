O'Reilly racked up four assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.
One of O'Reilly's helpers came on the power play. He set up two goals each for Filip Forsberg and Brady Skjei -- all four of the assists were primaries for O'Reilly in one of the best games of his career. This was also his first multi-point effort since his hat trick in Calgary on Jan. 4. The center is up to 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists), 96 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 51 appearances this season.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Earns 800th career point•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Pots goal in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Puts up helper Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Leads the way with hat trick•
-
Predators' Ryan O'Reilly: Pots goal in loss•