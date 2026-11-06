O'Reilly notched two assists (one on the power play), fired two shots on goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

O'Reilly saw a five-game point streak snapped in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes. He bounced back with his third multi-point effort of the season to help the Predators notch a third straight win. The veteran center is up to seven goals, 10 assists, 29 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 16 appearances in a top-line role.