O'Reilly recorded a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

O'Reilly has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, earning two goals and seven helpers in that span. The center has maintained a top-line role throughout the season, showing strong chemistry between Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist. O'Reilly is up to 35 points (15 goals, 20 helpers), 94 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 40 appearances.