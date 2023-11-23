O'Reilly scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win against the Flames.

O'Reilly ended up with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and a blocked shot while winning 13 of his 28 faceoff attempts in addition to his ninth goal of the season. The veteran has managed two goals and six points during his current five-game point streak. He'll look to push that streak to six straight games with a point in Friday's trip to St. Louis, his old stomping grounds.