O'Reilly scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran center also chipped in three blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating. O'Reilly has had a strong start to his first season with the Predators, and with 13 goals and 26 points through 30 games, he's nearly equaled his production from the entire 2022-23 campaign.