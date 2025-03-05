O'Reilly scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
The veteran center found the back of the net in the first and third periods, and he set up Steven Stamkos for a tally in the second. O'Reilly snapped a 12-game goal drought in the process, and the performance couldn't have hurt his potential value to a contender with the trade deadline looming. On the season, O'Reilly has produced 16 goals and 39 points in 58 appearances.
