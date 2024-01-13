O'Reilly scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

O'Reilly has 12 points over his last nine games as he continues a successful first campaign with Nashville. He's at 16 goals -- matching his total from last season -- with 22 assists, 102 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 42 outings overall. There's no reason to think the 32-year-old center will slip from the top line any time soon.