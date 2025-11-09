O'Reilly notched two assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.

The veteran center had a hand in tallies by Luke Evangelista in the first period and Filip Forsberg in the second as the Predators built a 3-2 lead that slipped away in the final frame. It was O'Reilly's first multi-point performance since Oct. 25, snapping a seven-game skid in which he'd managed just one goal and two points. On the season, he's contributed six goals and 12 points in 17 contests.