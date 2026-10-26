O'Reilly scored two power-play goals on five shots, added two assists and logged two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

One of O'Reilly's helpers also came on the power play. This was the best game of the season for O'Reilly, though he has largely been consistent in a top-line role to begin the campaign. He's up to six goals, six assists, six power-play points, 26 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances. He remains a steady source of offense even in his age-35 season.