O'Reilly notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 defeat against Carolina.

O'Reilly set up Gustav Nyquist's tally early in the second period before adding a power-play goal later in the frame, sliding a loose puck past Pyotr Kochetkov to cut Nashville's deficit to 3-2. The 32-year-old O'Reilly had just one point (an assist) in four games prior to the holiday break. He's up to 14 goals and 29 points through 35 games in his debut season with the Predators.