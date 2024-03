Ufko agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Friday.

Ufko racked up 10 goals and 16 assists in 37 games for UMass this season and will now forgo his senior campaign to turn pro. The 20-year-old blueliner figures to spend a year or two developing his game with AHL Milwaukee before getting a chance to break into the Preds' lineup. With his collegiate career behind him, Ufko will likely sign an amateur tryout deal to finish the year with AHL Milwaukee.