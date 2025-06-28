Lee was the 26th overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lee is a talented offensive player with buttery hands, but he shows the warts of youth. Namely, he cheats plays in order to show off his skills, and he's not the first or second guy back when the puck goes the other way. Will that change with development? We don't know. Lee's skating needs work, but he needs to show that his work ethic can get him there. Some see a touch of Trevor Zegras in him, and we all know how that's gone so far. Approach with caution on draft day. Lee is a wait and see.