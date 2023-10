Fagemo found the back of the net on the power play in a 5-1 victory over San Jose on Saturday.

Fagemo was claimed off waivers from the Kings on Oct. 2, but spent Nashville's first five games as a healthy scratch. Despite scoring the contest's opening goal late in the first period, the 23-year-old logged a modest 12:30 of ice time in his season debut. Fagemo's unlikely to play a big enough role with Nashville to make significant offensive contributions in 2023-24.