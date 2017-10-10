Girard is slated to make his NHL debut Tuesday night against the Flyers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

At 19 years and 151 days of age, Girard will be the seventh-youngest Predator to make his NHL debut. With Roman Josi (undisclosed) trending towards being a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, the youngster may have to take on a large role right away. The Quebec native has shown a lot of promise since being selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, so it will be exciting to see what he can do in his first NHL action.