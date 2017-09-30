Predators' Samuel Girard: Looking to land roster spot with Preds
Girard has been turning heads during the preseason and could start the season with the Predators, according to the Tennessean's Adam Vingan.
Girard, who is coming off back-to-back 70-plus point seasons in the QMJHL, has been seeing more than 20 minutes per night in four games so far this preseason. Coach Peter Laviolette has praised him for his strong play, including his "poise with the puck when he's under pressure" and "his ability to make plays". This has led to speculation that the 19-year-old could wind up with a roster spot to start the season. The problem is, Girard cannot play in the AHL this year, and would have to be returned to his junior team after nine games if the Preds decided not to keep him. At this point in time, this appears to be the likeliest outcome, as the Preds' blue line is stocked with seven other players on one-way contracts. That said, Girard's time in the NHL is sure to come sooner rather than later, so any owners in deep keeper leagues should take advantage of his upside potential and grab him now.
