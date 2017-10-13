Predators' Samuel Girard: Pots first NHL goal against Stars
Girard scored the first goal of his NHL career and added an assist on the power play in Thursday's win over the Stars.
Girard skated 21:25 in the victory and has really impressed through the first two games of his NHL career. The 5'10" rearguard has been underestimated throughout his career due to his size, but he possesses very high hockey IQ and is a terrific playmaker, making him one to watch this season. The 19-year-old was a prolific scorer in juniors and is a fantasy ace in the making.
