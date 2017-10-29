Predators' Samuel Girard: Riding pine
Girard did not suit up for Saturday's game against the Islanders, sitting out as a healthy scratch for the fifth time in the past six games.
Any fantasy owners who rushed out to grab Girard off the waiver wire a few weeks ago can probably put him right back where they found him. After the rookie blueliner scored a goal and two assists in his first two outings, he has only played in two of seven games since then. The Preds are carrying two extra defensemen at the current time, with Girard and fellow rookie Anthony Bitetto competing with Matt Irwin for a spot on the team's third pairing. There's a good chance you will see Girard returned to AHL Milwaukee at some point.
