The Predators remain undecided on Girard's immediate future, the Tennessean reports.

The Preds have to be careful with Girard, because if they keep the 19-year-old on the roster for 40 games, then they burn a year of his service towards his UFA status. Furthermore, because they drafted him from a Canadian junior league, they can't assign Girard to AHL Milwaukee. If they decide to send him back to his junior team, he wouldn't be eligible to return to Nashville until the end of the junior season. In the end, the Preds may decide it's better for Girard, who has played only four of 11 games this season, to be an everyday player for his junior team rather than watch from the press box every night. As such, he does not boast a lot of fantasy value at the current time.