Predators' Scott Hartnell: Absent from practice
Hartnell was not in attendance at practice Monday, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
The team did not provide any specifics on why Hartnell was not at practice, which puts his status against Calgary on Tuesday up in the air. The winger has notched three goals and one assist in eight games this season, but has been held off the scoresheet in three straight contests. Pontus Aberg filled in for the veteran at practice and would likely slot into the lineup if Hartnell is unable to give it a go.
