Predators' Scott Hartnell: Back on ice
Hartnell (undisclosed) took part in Tuesday's optional skate after sitting out for a maintenance day Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Hartnell appears to be ready to go against the Flames on Tuesday following a rest day. The winger has been held of the scoresheet in three straight outings in which he has fired a mere five shots on goal. For now, the veteran will likely remain on the power play, but if he doesn't start letting the puck fly with more frequency, he could get bounced by coach Peter Laviolette.
More News
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Absent from practice•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Nets pair of goals•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Enjoying more ice time•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Could be primed for scoring-line role with Preds•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Joins forward ranks in Nashville•
-
Scott Hartnell: Bought out by Blue Jackets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...