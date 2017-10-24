Hartnell (undisclosed) took part in Tuesday's optional skate after sitting out for a maintenance day Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Hartnell appears to be ready to go against the Flames on Tuesday following a rest day. The winger has been held of the scoresheet in three straight outings in which he has fired a mere five shots on goal. For now, the veteran will likely remain on the power play, but if he doesn't start letting the puck fly with more frequency, he could get bounced by coach Peter Laviolette.