Predators' Scott Hartnell: Could be primed for scoring-line role with Preds
Hartnell could be looking at a top-six role with the Predators this season, the Tennessean reports.
Preds coach Peter Laviolette is very familiar with the 35-year-old Hartnell, as the winger scored a career-high 67 points under Laviolette as a Flyer back in 2011-12. With only 21-year-old Kevin Fiala ahead of him on the Preds' left wing depth chart, Hartnell has an excellent chance at landing a scoring line role this season -- especially given his experience on the power play, as 183 of Hartnell's 683 career points have come with the man advantage. Don't be afraid to take a flyer on Hartnell in the later rounds of your fantasy drafts this year.
