Hartnell (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Vancouver on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Hartnell took part in line rushes at the game-day skate, slotting into the fourth line, which seems a decent indication he will be ready to go against the Canucks. If the winger is indeed given the all-clear, it will make the end of a 13-game stint on the sideline. When he is in the lineup, the veteran has notched seven points, 20 PIM and a minus-8 rating. If returning to action, Hartnell will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop.