Predators' Scott Hartnell: Enjoying more ice time compared to last season
Hartnell is averaging 16:24 of ice time -- including 5:06 on the power play -- in two games this season, playing on the Predators' third line.
Hartnell averaged just 12 minutes per game with the Blue Jackets last season, so he's already seeing more on-ice responsibility than he's used to. If that continues, he will be in a good position to surpass the 37 points he posted last season, especially if he keeps seeing significant time with the extra attacker. He makes for a good depth addition in most standard fantasy formats right now.
More News
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Could be primed for scoring-line role with Preds•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Joins forward ranks in Nashville•
-
Scott Hartnell: Bought out by Blue Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Could be bought out•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Won't waive no-move clause•
-
Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Expected to miss regular-season finale•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...