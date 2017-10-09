Hartnell is averaging 16:24 of ice time -- including 5:06 on the power play -- in two games this season on the team's third line.

Hartnell averaged just 12 minutes per game with the Blue Jackets last season, so he's already seeing more on-ice responsibility than he's used to. If that continues, he'll be in a good position to surpass the 37 points he posted last season, especially if he keeps seeing significant time with the man advantage. He makes for a good depth addition in most standard fantasy formats right now.