Hartnell left Saturday's shootout win over the Penguins in the first period due to an undisclosed injury and did not return, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

When questioned about Hartnell after the game, coach Peter Laviolette was unable to provide any sort of update on the veteran forward's status. The 35-year-old has been seeing looks on Nashville's power-play unit throughout the season and had posted two points in the three games prior to Saturday's contest, so the Predators and some fantasy owners will be hoping that this mystery injury isn't a serious one.