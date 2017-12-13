Predators' Scott Hartnell: Gearing up to play Wednesday
Hartnell (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and took part in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup versus the Canucks.
While technically a game-time decision, look for Hartnell to return and assume a spot on the fourth line. He missed a month's worth of games with his ailment, so it's no surprise to see the gritty Canadian being eased back into the fold. The veteran winger has posted four goals and three assists against a poor minus-8 rating through 16 games this season.
