Hartnell would welcome a return to Nashville next season, though he's still contemplating what his future holds, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Predators selected the hard-nosed winger sixth overall in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft and he returned to Nashville this season after spending his prime years with the Flyers and Blue Jackets -- he'd end up with 13 goals and 11 assists over 62 regular-season contests. However, he was a spare part through the first two rounds of the playoffs having only appeared in four games and missing nine. Given that he's a pending unrestricted free agent, Hartnell very well could end up with a different club despite how he'd "love to come back" to the Preds.