Predators' Scott Hartnell: Hopes to stick around Nashville
Hartnell would welcome a return to Nashville next season, though he's still contemplating what his future holds, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Predators selected the hard-nosed winger sixth overall in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft and he returned to Nashville this season after spending his prime years with the Flyers and Blue Jackets -- he'd end up with 13 goals and 11 assists over 62 regular-season contests. However, he was a spare part through the first two rounds of the playoffs having only appeared in four games and missing nine. Given that he's a pending unrestricted free agent, Hartnell very well could end up with a different club despite how he'd "love to come back" to the Preds.
More News
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Plays as injury fill-in Saturday against Jackets•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Watches from press box Friday•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Extends goal-scoring streak Sunday•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Makes impact against Sens•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Ice time on decline•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Scores fifth goal in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...