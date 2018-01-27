Hartnell has just four points in his last 17 games, and has averaged just 10:26 in ice time over that span.

Despite occasionally filling in on the second line for the injured Filip Forsberg (hand), Hartnell still regularly sees ice time in the single digits, and no longer sees any meaningful time on the power play. As a result, his overall fantasy value has declined significantly, and you should no longer be relying on him in the majority of standard formats.