Predators' Scott Hartnell: Makes impact against Sens
Hartnell recorded two assists and a major penalty for fighting during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.
The veteran is beginning to find an offensive groove with three goals and five assists through his past 16 contests. Obviously, those aren't go-to numbers, but Hartnell has slotted into more of a supporting role with an average of just 12:34 of ice time per game this season. He's still on the fantasy radar in deep settings (especially formats including PIM), but his upside is significantly capped considering his age and limited minutes.
More News
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Ice time on decline•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Scores fifth goal in victory•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Gearing up to play Wednesday•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Could return Wednesday•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Spotted on ice with teammates•
-
Predators' Scott Hartnell: Out 3-5 weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...