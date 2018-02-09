Hartnell recorded two assists and a major penalty for fighting during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

The veteran is beginning to find an offensive groove with three goals and five assists through his past 16 contests. Obviously, those aren't go-to numbers, but Hartnell has slotted into more of a supporting role with an average of just 12:34 of ice time per game this season. He's still on the fantasy radar in deep settings (especially formats including PIM), but his upside is significantly capped considering his age and limited minutes.