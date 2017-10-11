Predators' Scott Hartnell: Nets pair of goals
Hartnell potted two goals -- including a power-play tally -- in Tuesday's 6-5 home win over the Flyers.
The Predators are giving the physical winger plenty of man-advantage ice time, as he's averaged 3:58 in that spot through the first three games. His shooting percentage of 33.3 percent is obviously unsustainable, but Hartnell's a tough one to sit while he's clicking offensively on the Preds' third line with Nick Bonino and Pontus Aberg.
